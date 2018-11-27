Warehouse developer breaks ground on southwest Las Vegas complex

The 10-acre southwest valley complex, called Matter Business Park @ Warm Springs, is scheduled to be finished in July 2019, Matter said.

Warehouse developer Matter Real Estate Group broke ground on a two-building, 132,450-square-foot project, a rendering of which is seen here, in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. (Matter Real Estate Group)

Warehouse developer Matter Real Estate Group has launched a project in the Las Vegas suburbs.

The San Diego-based company announced that it broke ground Tuesday on a two-building, 132,450-square-foot project at 7952 W. Warm Springs Road, near Buffalo Drive.

The 10-acre southwest valley complex, called Matter Business Park @ Warm Springs, is scheduled to be finished in July 2019, Matter said.

Matter, which announced its formation this spring, said in August that it sold its first completed project, a North Las Vegas warehouse, for about $16 million to stage-lighting company Christie Lites.

Matter also bought nearly 33 acres of land in North Las Vegas in August and announced plans for a six-building, 540,000-square-foot industrial project.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.