Warehouse near Las Vegas speedway finishes construction

A Reno developer has finished a warehouse near Las Vegas Motor Speedway and landed a tenant for part of the space.

Developer Dermody Properties completed construction of LogistiCenter at Speedway, a 251,800-square-foot distribution center in North Las Vegas, seen here. (Courtesy KPS3)

A Reno developer has finished a warehouse near Las Vegas Motor Speedway and landed a tenant for part of the space.

Dermody Properties announced Wednesday it completed construction of LogistiCenter at Speedway, a 251,800-square-foot distribution center at 6565 Nascar St. in North Las Vegas.

Marketing company Dialog Direct has leased 75,800 square feet, the news release said.

Dialog Direct provides telemarketing, shipping and logistics and other services. It boasts 1 million square feet of production and warehouse space and 3,500 workers, its website says.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.