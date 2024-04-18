66°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Business

What’s happening with renters insurance in Nevada?

An apartment complex that is recently sold shown at 5900 Sky Pointe Drive, on Monday, Aug. 23, ...
An apartment complex that is recently sold shown at 5900 Sky Pointe Drive, on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
An artist's rendering of Lincoln Property Co.'s planned Windsor Commerce Park industrial comple ...
2 companies sign major leases at North Las Vegas industrial park
Visitors walk in Chinatown on Spring Mountain Road, on Friday, April 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Cl ...
‘It’s pretty insane’: Businesses hope for redevelopment in Vegas’ busy Chinatown
Eureka Casino Resort on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Mesquite. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
Mesquite casino plans $100M renovation, expansion
District Judge Joanna Kishner presides over a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday ...
County officials deleted evidence on Red Rock housing project, judge rules
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Renters insurance in Nevada is higher than the national average.

Nevada has the 14th highest renters insurance in the U.S., with an average monthly premium of $175 in 2021, which is the most recent data available, according to the Insurance Information Institute. The national average for renters insurance was $170. Mississippi takes the top spot with the highest average renters insurance premiums at $258.

This affects many Nevadans, as 42 percent of the state’s residents rented their homes based on data from 2017 to 2021, according to the Nevada Housing Division.

Renters insurance isn’t required by law in Nevada, but it can be a requirement for tenants within lease agreements, according to Progressive.

Renters insurance should cover personal liability if a property is damaged, belongings that get damaged and additional living expenses if a residence gets damaged from theft, vandalism, fire, water and smoke.

Insurance for renters is broad in its coverage and may not cover damage to items that aren’t listed in a policy and can exclude damage from floods, earthquakes, war, nuclear hazards, government action, negligence from a tenant and mold and rust, a report from Insurance.com stated.

The exact cost of renters insurance depends on how much a policy is worth, where someone lives with more dangerous areas having higher rates and personal factors such as how many past claims have been filed, according Insurance.com.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
From Left, Boeing Quality Engineer Sam Salehpour; Ed Pierson, Executive Director of The Foundat ...
Boeing put under Senate scrutiny during back-to-back hearings
By David Koenig The Associated Press

Two Senate committee hearings examined allegations of safety failures that have haunted Boeing since a panel blew off a 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
90s coming right on time for Las Vegas Valley
recommend 2
‘Some difficult news’: New threat emerges to Colorado River system
recommend 3
Mesquite casino plans $100M renovation, expansion
recommend 4
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
recommend 5
DUI suspect arrested after man, teen killed in crash at Las Vegas bus stop
recommend 6
CARTOONS: Why Biden has a commitment problem