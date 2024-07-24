86°F
Business

Where to find gyms with pools in Las Vegas

Ki Gleason-Jonea plays in the pool on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Swim and Social pool at The ...
Ki Gleason-Jonea plays in the pool on Friday, June 30, 2023, at the Swim and Social pool at The Strat hotel in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

The rules around gym pools in the Las Vegas Valley have changed recently which have closed some to close.

Earlier this year the Southern Nevada Health District ended a variance that allowed some gym pools to operate without lifeguards present and now requires all gyms to have lifeguards for its pools. The Las Vegas Athletic Club is engaged in a lawsuit with the SNHD about how the lifeguard rules will be enforced.

Here are some of the gyms in Las Vegas with open pools.

Life Time

Life Time operates two locations in Las Vegas which both have lifeguards and are open.

— Life Time Summerlin, 10721 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas

— Life Time Henderson, 121 Carnegie St., Henderson

EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness had many locations with pools but after SNHD ended the lifeguard variance, the chain scaled back its pool operations to keep pools open at four locations.

— EoS Fitness East Las Vegas, 3325 E. Russell Road, Las Vegas

— EoS Fitness West Las Vegas, 8125 W. Sahara Ave., #100, Las Vegas

— Eos Fitness North Las Vegas, 4520 N. Scott Robinson Blvd., North Las Vegas

— Eos Fitness Henderson, 3511 St. Rose Parkway, Henderson

LVAC

Although LVAC is currently in a lawsuit over enforcement of lifeguard rules, its pools remain open, said Chad Smith, the LVAC president.

— LVAC Central, 2655 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

— LVAC Green Valley, 9065 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas

— LVAC East Henderson, 1195 Wellness Place, Henderson

— LVAC North, 6050 N. Decatur Blvd., #100, North Las Vegas

— LVAC Northwest, 1725 N. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas

— LVAC Southwest, 9615 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas

— LVAC West, 5200 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas

24 Hour Fitness

It’s unclear if 24 Hour Fitness’ Las Vegas pool locations are still open since the company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Other types of pools

A spokesperson for the SNHD also said that pools in local community centers and the pools at the Las Vegas YMCAs remain open.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

