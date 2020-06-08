Wynn Las Vegas offering one-night free stay to first responders

The promotion, which runs Monday through June 30, is available to hospital and medical workers, police, and fire fighters.

Traffic on the Strip passes by signage on Wynn Las Vegas showing support for the city during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Wynn Las Vegas is offering a free one-night stay to first responders.

The promotion, which runs Monday through June 30, is available to hospital and medical workers, police, and firefighters.

“We were thrilled to be able to re-open our resort and feel that it is only appropriate to invite those who have worked tirelessly to be among our first guests,” said Wynn Las Vegas president Marilyn Spiegel in a Monday news release. “We have so much gratitude for all of our first responders and it is a privilege for us to be able to offer a token of our appreciation.”

Those who qualify can reserve a standard room at Wynn Las Vegas or Encore Monday through Thursday, and can extend their stay at a preferred Wynn Insider rate. The offer is limited, and bookings are available by calling 888-770-7913 and referencing the code “hero.” Applicants must show a valid government or company-issued ID, demonstrating a medical, law enforcement or firefighter first responder designation at check in.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.