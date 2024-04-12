79°F
2 brothers arrested in connection with Henderson LDS church blast

Caden, left, and Connor Renard (Henderson Police Department)
The Arrowhead Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Henderson. (Lena Blietz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2024 - 10:56 am
 

Two 18-year-old brothers have been taken into custody in connection with an “explosion” of a firework at a Mormon church in Henderson that injured four people.

Caden and Conner Renard were booked into the Henderson Detention Center on several charges, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

The Henderson police and fire departments were called around 8 p.m. March 27 to the Arrowhead Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 800 block of Arrowhead Trail regarding an explosive device.

This was the third incident that had occurred at this location, police said.

Connor Renard faces multiple counts, including battery with use of a deadly weapon with substantial bodily harm, first-degree arson, possession of an explosive device, burglary, damage to religious property

Caden Renard also faces multiple counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon, arson, possession of an explosive device, damage to religious property, and coerce with use of force or threat.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

