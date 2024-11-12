2 children killed in hit-and-run identified

Two children killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police say woman held hostage by attempted murder suspect said he didn’t threaten her

Two children were killed when a stolen 2014 Lexus GS350 heading west on Flamingo Road toward the Pecos-McLeod intersection crashed into a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department. The two children had been passengers in the Mitsubishi. The intersection is shown on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A GoFundMe page has been set of for a family after two children were killed and two more were injured when a speeding, red-light-running stolen car hit a Mitsubishi with the four children in it on Nov. 8, 2024. (GoFundMe)

Two children killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Taliyah Lewis, 6, and Dante Lewis, 11, died from blunt force injuries after a speeding, red-light-running stolen car hit a Mitsubishi with four children in it.

All four children were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said. Two of the children were injured.

A GoFundMe campaign verified by the organization said that the two injured children are Amara, 8, and Kyrie, 10.

The children were being driven by their mother, identified only as Cynthia, according to the GoFundMe.

The campaign said that Dante Lewis was found dead on the scene, though police said he was taken to Sunrise Hospital. Taliyah Dante died later Friday night “fighting for her life.”

“These kids deserved everything; they didn’t even get a chance to start their life. They loved going to school and hanging out with each other,” the campaign, organized by Arely Castro, reads. “Taliyah wanted to be a music teacher, and Dante wanted to be a famous streamer. We don’t have much family out here, so all they had was each other.”

The four-vehicle crash happened near East Flamingo Road and Pecos-McLeod Interconnect at 5:13 p.m., according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the release, police said a 2014 Lexus GS350 was heading west on Flamingo Road at a high speed toward the Pecos-McLeod intersection when it drove through a red light and plowed into a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The impact flung the Mitsubishi northwest, causing it to hit a 2018 Honda Civic and a 2013 Cadillac SRX that were stopped at a red light.

The driver of the stolen Lexus fled on foot, leaving two injured passengers in that car, police said. In an email, Metro said that the investigation is ongoing and additional details about the driver “will be forthcoming.”

The GoFundMe campaign said that police are still looking for the suspect.

“I hope they find the person responsible so they can pay their debt to this world. These children don’t deserve any of this. No one does,” its organizer wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram. Reporter Akiya Dillon contributed to this report.