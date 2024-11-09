Driver of stolen vehicle flees after east valley crash kills 1, injures 5
A stolen vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that killed one and injured five others in the east Las Vegas Valley on Friday evening.
The collision involved four vehicles and occurred about 5:15 p.m. at East Flamingo and South Pecos roads, according to Lt. Aaron Lee of the Metropolitan Police Department.
The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot, Lee said in a text.
One motorist died at a nearby hospital while a second victim was in serious condition. Four others were being evaluated at the hospital.
The vehicle was stolen earlier in the day, Lee said.
Another stolen vehicle driven at a high rate of speed caused a fatality early Thursday.
