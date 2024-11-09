50°F
Driver of stolen vehicle flees after east valley crash kills 1, injures 5

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2024 - 8:16 pm
 

A stolen vehicle being driven at a high rate of speed was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that killed one and injured five others in the east Las Vegas Valley on Friday evening.

The collision involved four vehicles and occurred about 5:15 p.m. at East Flamingo and South Pecos roads, according to Lt. Aaron Lee of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver of the stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot, Lee said in a text.

One motorist died at a nearby hospital while a second victim was in serious condition. Four others were being evaluated at the hospital.

The vehicle was stolen earlier in the day, Lee said.

Another stolen vehicle driven at a high rate of speed caused a fatality early Thursday.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
