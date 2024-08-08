3 arrested after alleged racial incident in Virginia City

Prosecutors have yet to file charges against DUI suspect in crash that killed niece

Three people have been arrested on misdemeanor charges related to an alleged racial incident in Virginia City last weekend.

Gary Miller, Janis Miller and Tiffany Miller were detained Wednesday, according to Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and the Storey County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary Miller faces a gross charge of breaching of the peace. Janis Miller faces a battery charge and Tiffany Miller is charged with delaying a peace officer.

The three were detained at the Storey County Jail on Wednesday night.

Officials said the incident and threats to officials since the incident remain under investigation.

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating reports of a video on TikTok in which a Black man alleges that a white man made racist statements toward him during the annual Hot August Nights classic car event.

“We at the sheriff’s office do not condone or support racism, inequality, or hate speech,” the department stated in a news release.

The video was taken by a Black man, not visible in the video, who said he was working a job when the incident occurred. A man who uses the name “Uncle Ricky” or unclerickyd1 on TikTok said on the social media platform that he was the man who took the video and was the target of the alleged racist remarks.

He alleges in the video that a white man, who is seen giving him the finger, had told him they had “a hanging tree for people like me” in the city.

A loud argument with much profanity ensued, with some people who seem sympathetic to the man, others not, until a woman who said he was on her property appears to escort him away as he continues to protest and repeatedly asks her not to touch him.

Ford released a statement shortly after the trio was arrested Wednesday.

“The public outcry was heard loud and clear, and steps have been taken to hold these individuals accountable for their racist and unlawful actions,” Ford said in a statement. “I commend Sheriff Cullen and his deputies for their responsiveness to the incident giving rise to these outcries. And I appreciate all the calls, emails and comments on social media expressing concerns and denouncing racism and hatred.

“Unfortunately, my office has also received reports of threats of violence directed towards Storey County community members and law enforcement. While I understand heightened emotions regarding this situation, cooler heads must prevail. I do not condone threats of violence of any kind.”

Gov. Joe Lombardo wrote Monday on X that he was “concerned and disappointed” by the incident in response to a statement that those in the video had been identified.

“Racism and hate have no place in Nevada — this behavior must be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” the governor’s post stated. “We take pride in our rich, diverse history, and we’ll always be a place where all are welcome.”

The Virginia City Tourism Commission also released a statement condemning the incident, which it called “hateful and racist” and underscoring that the commission finds “this behavior abhorrent and inexcusable” and “stands against any acts of hatred or violence.”

