Crime

4 wrong-way drivers corralled by Nevada Highway Patrol

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2020 - 7:46 am
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Nevada Highway Patrol said it responded to five cases of motorists driving the wrong way on Southern Nevada roadways overnight, prompting four arrests.

“4 people are waking up this morning at the county jail instead of being home with their families,” the NHP said in a tweet on Friday morning.

The often deadly dilemma of wrong-way drivers has persisted in the Las Vegas Valley for years, prompting increased law enforcement measures by the NHP. Earlier this year, the NHP said it responded to 101 wrong-way calls across the state with 57 in Southern Nevada and 44 in Northern Nevada. In 2019, a string of wrong-way crashes throughout the valley killed seven people.

On Christmas Eve into Christmas morning, the NHP arrested four and responded to another call that didn’t result in an arrest.

“Thankfully no injuries or fatalities were reported,” the NHP said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

