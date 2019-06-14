911 calls released from Gragson crash that left 1 dead in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police released 911 calls detailing the aftermath of the crash where Scott Gragson, accused of driving drunk, crashed his Range Rover and killed a 36-year-old woman.

Las Vegas police released 911 and dispatch calls related to a May 30 fatal crash, when a Las Vegas real estate broker crashed his Range Rover while allegedly driving drunk, killing a 36-year-old woman.

About 10 minutes of audio detail 911 calls from neighbors who reported the crash about 4:50 p.m. in The Ridges, a gated Summerlin community. Scott Gragson told police he drank before the crash, according to his arrest report.

Gragson, a Colliers International executive vice president, and four passengers were coming from a golf tournament funded by the firm, where large amounts of alcohol was served, according to a lawsuit filed against Gragson this week.

In the initial 911 call, a woman tells a dispatcher that she’s “pretty sure that you’re going to have to send an ambulance.” She said that she couldn’t see the crash very well over a wall outside her home, but that other bystanders were requesting medical attention.

The calls also show that at least one fire engine had trouble finding the crash.

“There’s no gated communities at that intersection per my unit,” the caller reports.

Metropolitan Police Department officers first arrived on scene at 5:11 p.m., according to Gragson’s arrest report. It was unclear when medical or fire crews arrived at the scene.

An ambulance reported that the Range Rover was speeding, and that “based off of damage, we’re guessing at least 60 mph.”

As the group was leaving the Links for Life charity golf event, which was developed and promoted by Gragson, the 53-year-old pulled up to The Ridges security gate smelling of alcohol, the arrest report said.

He told the guard, who reported that Gragson was “verbally aggressive” with slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, that he was headed to an “after party.”

The lawsuit alleges that he had 10 vehicles behind him and wanted the guard to allow the other vehicles through the gate without checking in.

“In a fit of alcohol-fueled rage, Gragson accelerated his Range Rover SportUtility-Vehicle through the open security gate,” at three times the speed limit in the community, the lawsuit, which names Gragson and his company, Gragson Data SS LLC, as defendants, alleges.

Melissa Newton, a mother of three daughters who worked at the real estate company Prologis, died at the scene.

Gragson faces multiple DUI charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty. He remains free after posting bond on a $250,000 bail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28, court records show.

