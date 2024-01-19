50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

ACLU of Nevada releases bodycam footage from Durango High altercation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
A screenshot from the body camera video released Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, shows a student handc ...
A screenshot from the body camera video released Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, shows a student handcuffed by a CCSDPD squad car on Feb. 10, 2023 at Durango High School. (ACLU of Nevada)
A screenshot from the body camera video released Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 of an incident involvi ...
A screenshot from the body camera video released Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 of an incident involving a Clark County School District Police Department Officer at Durango High School on Feb. 10, 2023. (ACLU of Nevada)
A screenshot from the body camera video released Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 of an incident involvi ...
A screenshot from the body camera video released Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 of an incident involving a Clark County School District Police Department Officer at Durango High School on Feb. 10, 2023. (ACLU of Nevada)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada released footage Thursday night from an incident involving a Clark County School District Police Department officer at Durango High School last year.

The footage shows an incident that occurred on Feb. 10, 2023 that the district said stemmed from a report about a firearm near the high school.

A Las Vegas judge ordered the district to release the body camera footage on Dec. 18, 2023, over ten months after the incident, after ACLU of Nevada sued the district for the release of the records.

“It’s shameful that it took nearly a year for our clients and our community to see transparency from CCSD and its police force, and it’s now crystal clear from the footage that the narrative that the school district has been peddling, that its officers stopped these teenagers as part of some kind of firearm investigation, has always been an attempt to spin the events and avoid accountability for attacking school children,” ACLU of Nevada Legal Director Chris Peterson said in a news release Thursday evening.

The judg ordered the footage to be released by Jan. 17.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is currently reviewing the footage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
Mirage eatery closed without fanfare
2
Californians talk about why they moved to ‘cheaper’ Las Vegas
Californians talk about why they moved to ‘cheaper’ Las Vegas
3
Resort fees rise to $50 a night at some MGM properties
Resort fees rise to $50 a night at some MGM properties
4
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
5
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 attack at Capitol
Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 attack at Capitol
Man stole plane from North Las Vegas Airport and flew it to California, police say
Man stole plane from North Las Vegas Airport and flew it to California, police say
North Las Vegas man sentenced to prison after committing $1.1M COVID-19 relief fraud
North Las Vegas man sentenced to prison after committing $1.1M COVID-19 relief fraud
Woman dies after car backs into her in parking lot; driver arrested
Woman dies after car backs into her in parking lot; driver arrested
Las Vegas Wash gets $20M in federal funds for restoration projects
Las Vegas Wash gets $20M in federal funds for restoration projects
Victim of ‘Happy Face Killer’ had Las Vegas ties, officials say
Victim of ‘Happy Face Killer’ had Las Vegas ties, officials say