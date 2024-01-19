ACLU of Nevada releases bodycam footage from Durango High altercation

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada released footage of an incident involving a Clark County School District Police Department officer at Durango High School last year.

A screenshot from the body camera video released Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, shows a student handcuffed by a CCSDPD squad car on Feb. 10, 2023 at Durango High School. (ACLU of Nevada)

A screenshot from the body camera video released Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 of an incident involving a Clark County School District Police Department Officer at Durango High School on Feb. 10, 2023. (ACLU of Nevada)

A screenshot from the body camera video released Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 of an incident involving a Clark County School District Police Department Officer at Durango High School on Feb. 10, 2023. (ACLU of Nevada)

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada released footage Thursday night from an incident involving a Clark County School District Police Department officer at Durango High School last year.

The footage shows an incident that occurred on Feb. 10, 2023 that the district said stemmed from a report about a firearm near the high school.

A Las Vegas judge ordered the district to release the body camera footage on Dec. 18, 2023, over ten months after the incident, after ACLU of Nevada sued the district for the release of the records.

“It’s shameful that it took nearly a year for our clients and our community to see transparency from CCSD and its police force, and it’s now crystal clear from the footage that the narrative that the school district has been peddling, that its officers stopped these teenagers as part of some kind of firearm investigation, has always been an attempt to spin the events and avoid accountability for attacking school children,” ACLU of Nevada Legal Director Chris Peterson said in a news release Thursday evening.

The judg ordered the footage to be released by Jan. 17.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is currently reviewing the footage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.