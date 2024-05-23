83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

CCSD substitute teacher ‘infatuated’ with student dies by suicide

Nicholas Bott (Clark County School District Police Department)
Nicholas Bott (Clark County School District Police Department)
More Stories
Krit Chorazy (Henderson Police Department)
Police: Teen captured ‘doing donuts’ in Henderson park
Man accused of killing estranged wife found incompetent to stand trial
City of Henderson Justice Facility (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Attorneys face off in two races for seats in Henderson Justice Court
Zena Hajji, who was in the Student Union during the UNLV shooting, facing, gets a hug after a p ...
Months after UNLV shooting, student-protesters decry gun violence, ‘inaction’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2024 - 8:28 pm
 

A former Clark County School District substitute teacher who was accused of handing inappropriate notes to a 14-year-old student and who admitted to being infatuated with her has died, the Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed.

Nicholas Bott, 44, who worked at Becker Middle School, shot himself on May 18, two days after he had been arrested on May 16, a coroner’s office spokesperson confirmed.

Bott had been booked into the Clark County Detention Center and had posted bail. He had been facing a felony charge of child abuse and a gross misdemeanor count of contact with a minor, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

According to an arrest report, Bott wrote inappropriate notes to a student, shared his contact information with her, and had told her not to tell anyone. He also told school administrators that he had been “struck with how pretty the girl was” and “became infatuated” with her as he got to know her, according to the arrest report.

“The first time I saw you, my heart skipped a beat,” police allege Bott wrote. “It felt like you were my peer, like I was meeting someone in one of my college classes.”

But Bott also admitted his behavior had been wrong and said “if he was in the parents’ shoes, he would want to kill somebody,” the arrest report said.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
CCSD substitute teacher ‘infatuated’ with middle school girl, police say
recommend 2
Slaying suspect ate victim’s eyeball, ear, source says
recommend 3
‘Absolutely no need for it’: Family upset after police say DUI suspect killed 2
recommend 4
Can’t have Vegas become ‘crime-ridden’ like other cities, Metro sheriff says
recommend 5
Substitute teacher at Summerlin school arrested
recommend 6
Woman struck, killed by alleged DUI driver in North Las Vegas