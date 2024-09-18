Attorney: Woman accused of stealing casket, body is making a plea deal
Police said Patricia Sierra broke into a funeral home and removed the body of a woman for whom a viewing was held the day before the burglary.
A woman accused of stealing a casket — with the body inside — is expected to plead guilty to a charge of burglary of a business, her attorney said Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Police Department alleged in an arrest report that Patricia Sierra, 47, of Las Vegas, broke into a funeral home at 2127 W. Charleston Blvd. on Aug. 27 and removed the body of Maria Ramirez, a woman who had died on Aug. 13 and for whom a viewing was held the day before the burglary.
In Las Vegas Justice Court, Chief Deputy Public Defender Dan Jenkins said Sierra would plead to a charge of burglary of a business.
Jenkins said prosecutors will not oppose probation, with adult drug court as a condition of probation. She will also have a 12-30 month suspended sentence, he said.
Sierra will make her plea and be sentenced in District Court, according to Jenkins.
She faced charges of burglary of a business, grand larceny and removing, transferring or disturbing human remains. Police said she told them she was blacked out from drinking six beers and could not remember why she took the casket.
She also said that “she has anger issues and becomes destructive when under the influence of controlled substances.”
Sierra is scheduled to appear in District Court on September 24.
Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.