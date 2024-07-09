105°F
Courts

Bail set for mother accused in baby’s fentanyl-related death

Bail has been set at $75,000 with house arrest for a mother facing a second-degree murder charge in her baby's fentanyl-related death. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kiera McCall, charged with murder in her baby's death from fentanyl toxicity, appears in court ...
Kiera McCall, charged with murder in her baby's death from fentanyl toxicity, appears in court during her arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2024 - 10:11 am
 

Bail has been set at $75,000 with house arrest for a mother facing a second-degree murder charge in her baby’s fentanyl-related death.

Kiera McCall, 31, of Las Vegas, was arrested June 26 in the death of her 1-year-old son, Mathias McCall, on June 9, 2023. McCall had told her neighbors that “the baby might have gotten into some heroin under the bed,” police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the cause of death “toxic effects of fentanyl” and the manner accidental, according to an arrest report.

Before setting bail at an arraignment Tuesday, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini had harsh words for her.

“You’re going to have to live with this if this is what happened,” she said. “Your child is dead because your child had fentanyl in his system, and you’re a user and you tested positive for fentanyl.”

Chelini ordered high-level house arrest should McCall make bail. And the judge ordered McCall, who is eight months pregnant, not to have contact with children if she is released unless Child Protective Services signs off.

“You’re a danger to them as much as you are to yourself at this point,” she said.

McCall’s attorney, Deputy Special Public Defender Tiffany Wacaster, described McCall as someone addicted to drugs. She said McCall had voluntarily entered rehab after her child’s death but relapsed.

“She has a crippling drug habit, your honor,” Wacaster told the court.

But she said that McCall had not harmed her child on purpose.

“This case is accidental,” she said. She asked that McCall be released with monitoring and drug test requirements.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Dena Rinetti wanted $100,000 bail with high-level monitoring. She said it was concerning that McCall had been arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia since her child’s death.

“She is still using, despite the fact that her drug use led to the death of her child,” Rinetti said.

McCall’s possession case ended in a denial of the charge by prosecutors.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

