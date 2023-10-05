Charges dropped against teen accused of raping impaired girl while others filmed

A judge on Thursday threw out sexual assault charges against a Las Vegas teenager accused of raping an intoxicated girl while others watched.

Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore Curtis Brown speaks with attorneys regarding the case against Aiden Cicchetti, who was accused of sexual assault before the charges were dismissed, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The parents of Aiden Cicchetti embrace each other after the charges against their son were dismissed at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. The 17-year-old Cicchetti was accused of raping a “drunk and incoherent” teenager while others recorded video of the alleged assault. Cicchetti’s defense attorney says the girl consented to the sex and that the allegations were false.(Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore Curtis Brown addresses the court regarding the case against Aiden Cicchetti, who was accused of sexual assault before the charges were dismissed, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A judge on Thursday threw out sexual assault charges against a Las Vegas teenager accused of raping an intoxicated girl while others watched.

Prosecutors said they did not have enough evidence to move forward with sexual assault charges against Aiden Cicchetti.

His attorney, Ross Goodman, has that the sex was consensual and that police failed to interview witnesses whose accounts contradict a police narrative.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report stated that Cicchetti, then 17, had raped the girl after a night of partying in March.

According to Cicchetti’s arrest report, a teenage girl told police that she was sent three videos of her in the backseat of a car with Cicchetti performing sex acts on her. The videos, which were three to 11 seconds in length, were recorded by people who could be heard laughing, according to police.

On the night of March 24, according to the arrest report, the girl went out partying with friends and met with someone named Aiden on a “party bus.” She and her friends took shots and drank from a bottle of unknown liquor that Aiden had, the report states.

An officer wrote in the arrest report that the girl was “barely conscious” and could be heard saying “stop.” One video captured her crying “no, no, no,” the arrest report states.

Goodman said he has reviewed the videos and that they do not show the girl saying “no” or “stop,” although he declined to say what he believes the girl said.

The girl told police the last thing she remembered was leaving a house party in Henderson and walking to her car, and she later woke up in Cicchetti’s kitchen with her pants and underwear missing, the report said.

Goodman has said that home security footage from Cicchetti’s home showed the girl dropping him off, then returning to the house an hour later and going back inside with a friend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.