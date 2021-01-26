Ex-311 Boyz gang member awaits release in mortgage fraud case

Felon and former 311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay is awaiting his release from custody after posting a bail bond in his mortgage fraud case.

Ex-311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in his mortgage fraud case. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ex-311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in his mortgage fraud case. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dana Nee appears in court with her attorney, Paul Andras, right, and co-defendant, ex-311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay, standing rear, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. The two defendants face mortgage fraud charges. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dana Nee waits to appear in court with her attorney, Paul Andras, left, and her private investigator, Robert Lawson, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ex-311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay arrives in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, for a hearing in his mortgage fraud case. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ex-311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay waits in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, for a hearing in his mortgage fraud case. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Justice of the Peace Holly Stoberski addresses ex-311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Dana Nee appears in court with her attorney, Paul Andras, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, for a hearing in a mortgage fraud case. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Steven Gazlay, left, and Dana Nee. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Felon and former 311 Boyz gang member Steven Gazlay is awaiting his release from custody after posting a bail bond on charges he swindled a lender out of more than $700,000.

Gazlay, 36, of Las Vegas has eight felony convictions and was released from prison in 2019. He made headlines in 2003 as a member of the 311 Boyz — a Las Vegas Valley gang that committed a string of violent acts that culminated with the maiming of a teen with a rock.

In his latest criminal case, Gazlay and his girlfriend, 36-year-old Dana Nee of Las Vegas, each are charged in warrants with a 2020 mortgage scam that police say defrauded a hard-money lender. Nee previously was known as Dana Bevers.

A handcuffed Gazlay appeared Tuesday in front of Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Holly Stoberski. In court, Gazlay said he should already have been released from jail a week ago, when a bond was posted against his $100,000 bail.

“We have an unconstitutional incarceration issue that is currently ongoing,” Gazlay said. “I have, in essence, been denied my right to bail through no fault of my own. My bail has been posted. I have been unlawfully detained. This has prejudiced my defense. This has also denied me the ability to be able to retain private counsel.”

Stoberski acknowledged that Gazlay’s release was imminent. She said delays at the Clark County Detention Center in getting electronic monitoring for Gazlay in place via an ankle bracelet have slowed his release from the jail.

Las Vegas police said Gazlay used identity theft and a string of false documents to convince a Yuma, Arizona, lender to issue a $707,375 home equity loan to Gazlay on a property he did not own. Police said Gazlay then used some of the money to fund a gambling spree in Las Vegas.

Gazlay and Nee are charged with theft, conspiracy to commit theft and mortgage lending fraud. Gazlay also faces charges of coercion, forgery and obtaining another person’s identity.

Nee was also in court Tuesday. She was previously identified by police and prosecutors in court records as Dana Bevers. She confirmed that Nee is now her legal name following a recent divorce.

Her attorney, Paul Adras, declined to comment on the charges against her.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Colleen Baharav said two other judges addressed the bail setting for Gazlay during prior court appearances, and that Gazlay had to post bond and put up collateral to be released.

“Once house arrest has a bracelet, he is free to be released,” Baharav said.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.