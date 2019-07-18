Ex-Nevada Senate majority leader Atkinson gets 27 months in prison

Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson was sentenced Thursday to 27 months in prison for misusing campaign funds.

Sen. Kelvin Atkinson, D-North Las Vegas, watches a presentation during a Finance Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City on Feb. 6, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, left, and his attorney Richard Wright arrive at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse on March. 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

“I spent a long time building myself up to the person I am today, and my fall has been quite daunting,” Atkinson said during his sentencing hearing.

He must surrender by Oct. 18. Senior U.S. District Judge James Mahan also ordered him to pay a fine of nearly $250,000.

Atkinson, 50, became the first black LGBTQ state Senate majority leader in the nation this year, but he was forced to resign barely one month after the 2019 Legislature convened.

He pleaded guilty the following week, on March 11, to a federal wire fraud charge, admitting to misusing some $250,000 in campaign funds.

From 2010 through 2017, according to the charges, Atkinson spent $75,000 in donor money to open a nightclub, $20,000 to lease a Jaguar SUV, at least $100,000 to pay off credit cards and $8,600 to repay a personal loan.

In a tearful speech on the Senate floor March 5, Atkinson said, “Regretfully, it has been discovered that I have used campaign funds for personal use. Thus I will be taking responsibility for that.”

Overall, Atkinson confessed to withdrawing more than $1.2 million from his campaign account while reporting less than $765,000 in campaign expenses. Poor record-keeping kept prosecutors from calculating an exact figure of how much was misused. At the time of his plea, prosecutors said they would seek a 33-month prison term.

Atkinson’s fall could hardly have been more dramatic. First elected to the Nevada Assembly in 2002, he served five terms before winning a Senate seat in 2012, representing part of North Las Vegas and Las Vegas’ Historic Westside.

He entered the national spotlight during his first Senate session in 2013. As state lawmakers weighed a measure to repeal the state’s ban on gay marriage, Atkinson rose on the floor during the debate to announce he was gay for the first time publicly. When a federal appeals court overturned Nevada’s ban in October 2014, Atkinson and his partner became the first same-sex couple to marry in the state.

Atkinson was born in Chicago in 1969, to a father who worked on the railroads and a mother who was a union worker in a mill. After his parents divorced, Atkinson moved to California with his father, who eventually became a criminal defense attorney but was murdered by a client.

The loss hit Atkinson hard, and he eventually moved to Las Vegas to live with his grandparents. He worked for Clark County as a management analyst before opening the now-shuttered club The Urban Lounge. While it was open, it was a popular spot for political fundraisers.

