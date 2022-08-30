101°F
Fatal drive-by shooting suspect to be held without bail

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2022 - 10:42 am
 
Hector Camacho, arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting, is led into the courtroom during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Hector Camacho, arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Hector Camacho, arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Hector Camacho, arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting, is led into the courtroom during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting will be held without bail, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Hector Camacho, 23, faces felony counts of murder with a deadly weapon and disobeying a peace officer to endanger another person or property, court records show.

Camacho was arrested Saturday following a shooting on the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle, near Walnut and Gowan roads, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

On Tuesday, Justice of the Peace Joseph Sciscento ordered Camacho to be held without bail. He was ordered to appear in court again on Thursday to say whether he will be represented by a public defender.

Attorneys also may argue for Camacho to be granted bail on Thursday, Sciscento said.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman killed in the shooting as 43-year-old Christine Morton of Las Vegas. Police have said the shooter’s vehicle sped away from the scene, and officers were unable to stop it.

Further information about Camacho’s arrest was not available Tuesday morning.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

