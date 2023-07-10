Federal trial begins for Metro officer accused of casino heists

A federal jury trial began Monday for a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing more than $164,000 in a series of casino robberies in early 2022.

Caleb Rogers (Metropolitan Police Department)

This photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows a suspect captured by security cameras on Jan. 6, 2022, during a robbery at the Aliante hotel-casino in North Las Vegas. The police agency later identified the suspect as Caleb Rogers, who was employed as an active-duty patrol officer at the time of the robbery. Rogers is accused in a series of casino heists in Southern Nevada between November 2021 and February 2022, when he was arrested. His jury trial in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

A federal jury trial began Monday for a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing more than $164,000 in three casinos heists.

Caleb Rogers, 35, was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2022 on three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He was accused of a series of casino robberies in early 2022 targeting the Rio, Red Rock Resort and the Aliante Hotel.

Rogers’ trial began Monday morning with jury selection and is expected to last no more than five days. He has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 27, 2022, after authorities said he stole $78,898 in cash from the Rio using a Metropolitan Police Department-issued revolver.

He was first employed by Metro in 2015 and was assigned to the Bolden area command’s community policing division. He was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations, Metro has said, although the department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday about Rogers’ current employment status.

Rogers is also accused of robbing Red Rock Resort of $73,810 on Nov. 12, 2022, and the Aliante Hotel of $11,500 on Jan. 6, 2022, according to federal court records.

During the robbery at the Rio, Rogers allegedly ran up to employees at the casino’s sportsbook and yelled, “Get away from the money. I’ve got a gun. I will shoot you!” the U.S. attorney’s office has said in a press release. He then climbed over a counter and shoved an employee to the ground before grabbing the cash, according to the release.

After heading toward the parking garage, Rogers pulled out a revolver and threatened to shoot a security guard before employees disarmed and restrained him, the release said.

In the November robbery, Rogers was accused of arriving at the Red Rock Resort in a “pick-up truck-style vehicle” covered with what appeared to be trash bags, the FBI said. Surveillance footage of the robbery showed the suspect walking with a unique gait, as his “left leg kicked forward.”

During the Aliante Hotel robbery two months later, the robber arrived at the casino in a white Volkswagen, authorities said. The robber, who demanded money from a casino cage after acting like he had a handgun, also walked with “the same unique gait.” Authorities allege the robber’s walk was also captured on surveillance footage at the Rio.

Rogers could face up to 20 years in prison for each robbery charge, and life in prison for the count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, the U.S. attorney’s office has said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.