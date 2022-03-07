Officer charged in Rio robbery faces federal charges in 2 other casino heists

A Las Vegas police officer charged with robbing the Rio is now facing federal charges stemming from two more armed heists at the Red Rock and Aliante resorts.

Caleb Rogers, a Las Vegas police officer charged with robbing a casino, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas police said Caleb Rogers, 33, was arrested Feb. 27 in possession of more than $78,000 in cash he stole from the Rio during an armed robbery at the casino’s sportsbook. Now, according to documents filed in federal court late last week, Rogers has also charged by federal prosecutors with interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Federal prosecutors said in court records that the new charges stem from not only the robbery at the Rio but also a Nov. 12 heist at the Red Rock Resort and a Jan. 6 robbery at the Aliante Hotel.

“In each of the robberies, the modus operandi was essentially the same,” an FBI agent wrote in a criminal complaint. “Additionally, although Rogers appeared to wear somewhat different items of clothing during each robbery, the style of clothing was consistent across all three robberies. Rogers also wore black latex gloves during each of the three robberies.”

