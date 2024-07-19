Fiore speaks out after federal court appearance on wire fraud charges

Pahrump Justice of the Peace and former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore appeared in federal court on Friday, following her indictment on wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, speaks directly to Public Defender, Alexis M. Dueckerin in the Pahrump Justice Court on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, held morning court in the Pahrump Justice Court on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Justice of the Peace and former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore appeared in court on Friday, where she pleaded not guilty, days after she was indicted on federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

Fiore gave a statement to the media following the hearing in Las Vegas’ federal courthouse.

Federal prosecutors have accused Fiore, 53, of raising more than $70,000 in memory of an officer killed in the line of duty, and then spending the money on herself. The indictment filed Tuesday accused her of fraudulently fundraising the money during her time as a Las Vegas city councilwoman.

Fiore, who previously served as a Nevada GOP national committeewoman, was on the city council from 2017 to 2022, and is currently a justice of the peace in Pahrump.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.