Courts

Judge orders release of Las Vegas man charged in MS-13 case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2020 - 12:59 pm
 

A Las Vegas man charged last week in a sweeping federal indictment against members and associates of the MS-13 gang will be released pending trial, a judge ruled Friday.

“The court is convinced that conditions exist that can be fashioned to address the danger to the community,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Koppe said when announcing her decision during a detention hearing.

Rosalio Andres Siguenza-Romero will live in his home with his longtime girlfriend, identified only as Veronica during the hearing, and must maintain his current job. The conditions of his release include no communication with his co-defendants, surrendering his passport and no weapons.

A longtime food runner at the popular Hugo’s Cellar inside the Four Queens, Siguenza-Romero, also known as “Tweety,” is one of 13 men charged in Nevada.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that key figures of the gang had been indicted in New York and Nevada. Some of them face charges of terrorism, murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking.

The crimes alleged in the indictment span about a year, between July 2019 and July this year.

Siguenza-Romero, 40, faces charges of dealing in firearms without a license, conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license and possession of an unregistered firearm. His trial is set for Sept. 14.

According to the indictment, Siguenza-Romero sold nearly a dozen weapons — some stolen — and two silencers, and boasted about being able to obtain more firearms, including a fully automatic AK-47.

In December, the indictment states, he sold a semiautomatic handgun, a semiautomatic rifle and a revolver.

Two weeks later, one of the gang’s leaders, Adali Arnulfo Escalante-Trujillo, a “shot caller” also known as “Buchaca”, told an undercover agent that Siguenza-Romero “could get the purchaser whichever firearms the purchaser wished,” according to the indictment.

Siguenza-Romero sold eight more semiautomatic weapons earlier this year, prosecutor say.

A U.S. citizen since 2011, Siguenza-Romero obtained a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Nevada last year, according to the man’s lawyer, Todd Leventhal. The permit requires fees, fingerprints and a background check from law enforcement.

“I don’t know many gang members that would actually take the time to get a CCW,” Leventhal said. “It doesn’t fit the bill. Gang members don’t do that. Law-abiding citizens do that.”

Leventhal said Siguenza-Romero immigrated to California from El Salvador with his family when he was 11 and moved to Las Vegas in 1998. Married with two kids, Siguenza-Romera has worked at Hugo’s Cellar for the last two decades.

“I’ve had a plethora of employees, but none that match the level of professionalism, respect, courteous, well-mannered and promptness,” the restaurant’s general manager, Richard Assalone, wrote in a letter filed with court documents. “He arrives at work, never complains. Always willing to step up and above to assist co-workers.”

Assalone offered to house Siguenza-Romero as a “third-party custodian” while the case works its way through the court system.

“I’ve lived in this town for 46 years,” Assalone wrote. “Myself professionally, I’ve known Andre for eight years. Being the General Manager, I would love to have all my employees be at the same level as Andre. He is the backbone of our room.”

MS-13, which has been in the U.S. since at least the 1980s, is a transnational gang made up primarily of immigrants or descendants of immigrants from El Salvador.

Nearly half of the 13 men indicted last week in Las Vegas live in Los Angeles, said Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich, but they often came via “a well-worn path” to Las Vegas, a way station in the international drug trade with hubs in Central America and Mexico.

At least one of the alleged leaders of the gang’s New York faction faces the death penalty in connection with the murder of seven people.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

