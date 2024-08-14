Judge tosses Backstreet Boys singer’s counterclaim after woman accused him of rape

The woman filed a lawsuit against Nick Carter alleging that he raped her on his yacht in 2003, when she was 15 years old.

3 takeaways from second day of murder trial in killing of RJ reporter

Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A judge on Tuesday dismissed a counterclaim of defamation filed by Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter after a woman accused him of sexual assault, according to the woman’s attorney.

Ashley Repp, represented by attorney John Kawai, filed a lawsuit against Carter alleging that he raped her on his yacht in 2003, when she was 15 years old.

Carter filed a counterclaim for defamation, arguing that Repp was part of a conspiracy alongside other women, Shannon Ruth and Melissa Schuman, who had also made allegations of sexual assault against him.

Repp’s motion to dismiss Carter’s counterclaim was an anti-SLAPP motion. SLAPP is short for strategic lawsuits against public participation. The motion is designed to dismiss lawsuits filed to punish someone for exercising their First Amendment rights. In Repp’s case, this was accusing someone of a crime.

The motion was the third anti-SLAPP motion filed against Carter “in response to his efforts at seeking due process,” his opposition statement filed with the court read.

Unlike Repp’s motion, approved by Judge Joe Hardy, Ruth’s and Schuman’s had been denied.

According to Kawai, Hardy also dismissed Carter’s motion for a summary judgment in the case against him by Ruth, who alleged Carter raped her on his tour bus when she was 17.

The summary judgment would have ended the case sooner rather than later, without going to trial.

“We will be filing a motion for our attorney’s fees and costs as well as any other penalty allowable under Nevada law in the meantime,” said Kawai.

Carter’s attorneys declined to comment on Tuesday’s hearing.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com.