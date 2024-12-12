Jury awards woman more than $34M, finds detectives fabricated evidence

A jury has ruled in favor of Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato, finding that two retired Las Vegas police detectives fabricated evidence against her in a 2001 murder.

Man sentenced to prison for setting fire that killed his mother

Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato, second left, arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Lobato is suing two retired Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives alleging she was framed for the murder of a homeless man in 2001. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato, right, arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Lobato is suing two retired Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives alleging she was framed for the murder of a homeless man in 2001. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato, center, arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Lobato is suing two retired Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives alleging she was framed for the murder of a homeless man in 2001. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Retired Metropolitan Police Department homicide detective James LaRochelle, right, arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. LaRochelle and detective Thomas Thowsen, not pictured, are being sued by Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato, not pictured, alleging she was framed for the murder of a homeless man in 2001. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Lobato is suing two retired Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives alleging she was framed for the murder of a homeless man in 2001. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Lobato is suing two retired Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives alleging she was framed for the murder of a homeless man in 2001. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Retired Metropolitan Police Department homicide detective James LaRochelle, center, arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. LaRochelle and detective Thomas Thowsen, not pictured, are being sued by Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato, not pictured, alleging she was framed for the murder of a homeless man in 2001. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato arrives at the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Lobato is suing two retired Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives alleging she was framed for the murder of a homeless man in 2001. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato walks out of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorneys Elizabeth Wang and David Owens Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 in Las Vegas. Lobato, who spent 15 years behind bars for the killing of a homeless man, was awarded $34 million in her lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department and two retired Las Vegas police detectives who she claimed fabricated evidence against her. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato walks out of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas with her attorneys Elizabeth Wang and David Owens Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024 in Las Vegas. Lobato, who spent 15 years behind bars for the killing of a homeless man, was awarded $34 million in her lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department and two retired Las Vegas police detectives who she claimed fabricated evidence against her. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A jury has ruled in favor of Kirstin “Blaise” Lobato, finding that two retired Las Vegas police detectives fabricated evidence against her in a 2001 murder.

The verdict was read Thursday afternoon, following a day and a half of deliberations. Lobato gasped and started crying when U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware announced that the jury had ruled in her favor.

The jury awarded Lobato $34 million in compensatory damages, plus $20,000 in punitive damages.

The trial began last week in Lobato’s lawsuit against the Metropolitan Police Department and retired detectives Thomas Thowsen and James LaRochelle. Lobato accused the detectives of fabricating evidence against her for the murder of Duran Bailey, who was found dead on July 8, 2001, badly beaten and with his penis severed.

Lobato was released from prison in early 2018, after the district attorney’s office declined to pursue a third trial against her. A judge had vacated her conviction for a second time after finding that she received ineffective counsel, following the presentation of new evidence showing Lobato was at her parent’s home in Panaca at the time Bailey died.

On Oct. 30, District Judge Veronica Barisich signed a certificate declaring Lobato innocent of Bailey’s murder. Lobato had settled a state lawsuit with Nevada, which she pursued under a 2019 law allowing people to seek monetary relief for wrongful convictions.

Lobato’s attorney’s argued during trial that the detectives either knew Lobato was innocent or were deliberately indifferent to her innocence. They have accused the detectives of using misleading witness statements and omitting facts in police reports.

Attorney Craig Anderson, who represents the detectives, argued Tuesday that Lobato’s certificate of innocence does not prove the detectives fabricated evidence against her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.