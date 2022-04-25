Kamara’s lawyers tell court they need time to study video of attack

Lawyers for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men accused of battery in connection with a February brawl on the Strip said Monday morning that they have received surveillance footage regarding the alleged incident.

Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints runs with the ball during Pro Bowl NFL football practice, Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Gregory Payan/AP Images for NFL)

Lawyers for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men accused of battery in connection with a February brawl on the Strip said Monday morning that they have received surveillance footage regarding the alleged incident.

“We’ve received video evidence, transcripts, we’ve received some additional discovery late last week,” Richard Schonfeld, Kamara’s defense attorney, said during a court hearing on Monday morning.

Kamara and his three co-defendants — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons, Percy Harris and Darrin Young — did not appear in court on Monday. Defense attorneys said they needed additional time to review the evidence, and Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia ordered another hearing on Aug. 1.

The defense attorneys declined to comment following the hearing.

Kamara, Lammons, Harris and Young all face a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery in connection with a Feb. 5 brawl at The Cromwell.

Police arrested Kamara just after he played in the NFL Pro Bowl game at Allegiant Stadium, the day following the alleged attack. According to an arrest report, the attack happened as the men were leaving the casino.

Kamara told police he punched a man who was running away, and said he thought the man had done something to someone in his group, the report said. Police said the footage did not show the man running away, but rather being attacked by Kamara and the other men.

Harris and Young were arrested Feb. 14, while Lammons turned himself in at the Clark County Detention Center a few days later. All four of the men have been released from custody after posting bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.