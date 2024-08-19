Key witnesses expected to testify in second week of Robert Telles trial

The murder trial for former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, resumes on Monday with more witness testimony.

Roberta Lee-Kennett, who was a former employee of Robert Telles, testifies on the witness stand on fifth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 16, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles talks to an officer in court during a break in testimony on the fifth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 16, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

Robert Telles, right, talks with one of his attorneys, Robert Draskovich, during a break in testimony from Roberta Lee-Kennett on the fifth day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Friday, August 16, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)

The murder trial for the former elected official accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German enters its second week on Monday.

Robert Telles, 47, is accused of stabbing and killing German, 69, over articles the reporter had written about Telles’ conduct as the Clark County public administrator, and accusations he created a toxic work environment and engaged in an “inappropriate” relationship with a staffer.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of “lying in wait” for German outside thee reporters home on Sept. 2, 2022, while wearing a large straw hat and an orange reflective vest. Neighborhood video surveillance captured a distant image of the assailant confronting German on the side of the journalist’s house.

The trial began last week with two days of jury selection, followed by opening statements and testimony from 24 witnesses. The prosecution has yet to rest their case.

Testimony is scheduled to resume at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Attorneys have said they expect the trial to conclude this week.

Witnesses have included Metropolitan Police Department detectives, county employees, real estate agents and Roberta Lee-Kennett, the woman with whom Telles was accused of having an “inappropriate” relationship.

She testified on Friday about messaging Telles in the days after German was killed, and telling him that the assailant’s vehicle captured in surveillance footage looked like his car.

“F —… your car is identical,” she texted Telles, according to copies of the messages prosecutors showed the jury.

Telles has maintained he was framed for German’s killing. Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, has focused on portraying Telles as a public official who was trying to expose corruption within the public administrator’s office.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have pointed to what they have called “overwhelming” evidence against Telles, including Telles’ DNA found underneath German’s fingernails.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.