Las Vegas couple in court on murder charges in boy’s death

A man and his live-in girlfriend appeared in Las Vegas court Tuesday to face murder charges in the killing of a 13-year-old boy.

Paul Darell Jones, the boy’s father, has admitted he struck his son, Aaron, in February during an quarrel about candy, knocking the boy to the floor where he struck his head, according to a Las Vegas police report.

Jones told police he then carried Aaron’s body to a desert lot behind Siegel Suites at 3625 Boulder Highway, where the boy’s remains were found last week.

The man’s live-in girlfriend, 33-year-old Latoya Williams-Miley, also was chargeed with murder in the case.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Cynthia Cruz scheduled a July preliminary hearing for the couple.

Using dental records, the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed on Friday that the skeletal remains were Aaron’s.

His body, found by two cousins, was wrapped in plastic with rocks placed on top of it, police have said.

Jones told homicide detectives he would often discipline Aaron, one of 13 children who lived with him, for stealing food, according to an arrest report.

He initially told detectives that Aaron had run away.

