Las Vegas doctor convicted of sexual assault, kidnapping

Dr. Binh Minh Chung enters the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, May 22, 2017. (@randompoker/Twitter)

Doctor Binh Minh Chung listens as the guilty verdict is read in the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, May 22, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chung is accused of videotaping himself having sex with patients. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A jury on Monday convicted Las Vegas doctor Binh “Ben” Chung, who was accused of drugging and raping his patients, of sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

Prosecutors said Chung videotaped sex acts with three unconscious women and a teenage girl who also had been drugged.

Chung told jurors that he had an ongoing consensual affair with one of the women, and that she was awake in the videos jurors watched, playing a role in his “Sleeping Beauty” fantasy.

The 43-year-old said he had somnophilia, a fetish for having sex with someone who is unconscious. He also testified that the teenager prosecutors said he molested in another video was actually the woman with whom he had a relationship.

Prosecutors said Chung used ketamine to knock the women out. Defense attorney Christopher Oram attacked prosecutors for not including testimony about Chung’s medical procedures.

In April 2015, Chung’s then-wife, Brenda Wong, discovered video recordings of the acts that occurred inside her husband’s office, she testified last week.

Wong said she and others contacted authorities after she realized that one woman in the videos, a family friend, was unconscious.

Chung remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, and his medical license has been suspended indefinitely.

