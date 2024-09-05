Las Vegas judge testifies about attack captured in viral video

District Judge Mary Kay Holthus testified on Thursday during the attempted murder trial for Deobra Redden, who was seen in a viral video attacking her early this year.

District Judge Mary Kay Holthus testified Thursday that she felt “defenseless” when a defendant launched himself across a courtroom and attacked her during a sentencing hearing in January.

“I’m not going to get out of here,” Holthus recalled thinking when Deobra Redden attacked her.

Redden, 31, is standing trial on a charge of attempted murder against a victim 60 or older. The attack was captured on courtroom video, which went viral.

Before the trial began on Tuesday, Redden pleaded guilty to six additional charges, including battery of an official, but maintained he is not guilty of attempted murder.

Prosecutors called Holthus, 63, as their first witness when testimony began on Thursday. Holthus has only previously spoken publicly about the attack in grand jury testimony.

“I remember saying help, help somebody get him off,” Holthus testified Thursday. “In my head I was completely defenseless. He was so determined and so violent and so… it was scary.”

Holthus briefly became emotional, wiping at her eyes as she recalled being attacked.

Holthus said that when Redden launched himself at her, she was thrown against a marble wall behind the judge’s bench. She said she was hit on the head, but she testified under cross-examination that she does not remember how many times she was struck, and she does not remember if Redden put his hands on her throat.

Redden is accused of pulling Holthus’ hair, hitting her on the head and putting his hands around her neck, according to an indictment. His defense attorney, Carl Arnold, disputed in opening statements that Redden put his hands on her throat.

The judge said she rolled under her desk and stayed in the fetal position until the attack was over.

Multiple times during her testimony, Holthus referenced the officials and attorneys who came to her aid and helped pull Redden off of her.

“They saved my life, I told them that all the time,” Holthus said.

Redden’s attorney argued during opening statements that his client, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, was not taking his medication at the time of the attack. He also argued that Redden did not intend to kill Holthus when he launched himself at her.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

