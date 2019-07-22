Las Vegas pain doctor gets 41-month prison term in drug case

A Las Vegas pain doctor was sentenced Monday in federal court to 41 months in prison for illegally distributing fentanyl, a controlled substance.

Steven Holper, a doctor who pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl, arrives at the Lloyd George Federal Courthouse for his sentencing on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Family, friends and patients spoke for hours on behalf of a Las Vegas pain doctor Monday before he was sentenced to 41 months in prison for illegally distributing a controlled substance.

Dozens of former patients filled the gallery behind Steven Holper, 67, and all of them said they had never met a doctor who understood and cared about their pain as well as he did.

Holper was friends with Henderson Municipal Judge Diana Hampton for almost 20 years and treated her before she died of a fentanyl overdose, he said in an earlier court hearing.

He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal after his February 2018 indictment that he stopped treating Hampton about two months before she died.

In the interview, he said: “Nothing I did was illegal or inappropriate.”

He initially faced seven counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and 22 counts of providing a false statement relating to a health benefit program. The drug charges all involved fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used for pain management.

Holper pleaded guilty to a single count of the distribution charge in December.

When he entered his guilty plea, Holper told U.S. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey that he earned his medical degree in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The state Board of Medical Examiners’ website lists his license as inactive. Holper said in an earlier hearing that he had not practiced medicine since February 2018.

Hampton’s death was caused by an infection in her lower right arm, and a toxic level of a synthetic opioid pain reliever was a contributing factor, authorities said at the time. Her death was ruled accidental.

Holper said he stopped treating Hampton and referred her to another doctor after he learned she had a drug addiction. He said he gave Hampton empty Subsys canisters, and he believes she stole other canisters from his garbage.

Subsys is a brand of fentanyl. Fentanyl is considered 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

