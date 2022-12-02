Las Vegas Strip stabbing spree suspect headed to psychiatric hospital

A man accused of stabbing eight people, killing two, was found incompetent to face charges during a court hearing Friday.

Yoni Barrios appears in court during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

District Judge Christy Craig presides in court during a hearing for Yoni Barrios at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Barrios, who is accused of stabbing eight people on the Strip, killing two, was found incompetent to face charges. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

District Judge Christy Craig said two state psychiatrists found that 32-year-old Yoni Barrios was unable to understand court proceedings or stand trial. He was ordered to be sent to a state psychiatric hospital until he is deemed competent to face charges in connection with the Oct. 6 attack outside Wynn Las Vegas.

Barrios did not appear in court on Friday because, the judge said, he refused to be transported from the Clark County Detention Center.

He is accused of stabbing multiple people, including several women posing as showgirls. He told police that he wanted to “let the anger” out because he felt that people were laughing at him for wanting to take pictures with the women, according to his arrest report.

Showgirl impersonator Maris DiGiovanni, 30, of Las Vegas and Brent Hallett, 47, of Alberta, Canada, died from their stab wounds.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has stated that Barrios is a Guatemalan citizen who entered the U.S. without going through a border inspection point.

Barrios has been charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder in connection with the attack. Following an October court hearing, public defender Scott Coffee said Barrios had a history of contact with mental health care providers and being prescribed psychiatric medication.

The defendant remained in custody on Friday without bail.

