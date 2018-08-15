Courts

Legal battle continues in Nevada over Dozier execution

Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2018
 

While prison officials struggle to carry out an execution that a twice-convicted killer asked for nearly two years ago, the Nevada attorney general’s office this week renewed its push to have the state’s high court lift a ban on one of the drugs chosen for his lethal injection.

Should the Department of Corrections obtain another combination of drugs to execute 47-year-old Scott Dozier, or even seek another way to kill him, prison lawyers expect a spate of “cookie-cutter” lawsuits to stop capital punishment.

“Even if the state were to change its method of execution through legislation, the manufacturer of any product used in any method could intercede to stop an execution,” Deputy Solicitor General Jordan Smith wrote.

The Nevada Supreme Court is expected to decide whether drug companies can stop the prison system from using their medications in the now twice-postponed execution of the condemned killer. The prison system appealed a Clark County District Court judge’s decision to temporarily ban the use of a sedative.

The legal battle morphed into something of a public records debate, while other states continue to administer lethal injections.

Lawyers for Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, argued that prison officials tried to hide the process of how it obtained the drug for as long as possible. Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., which makes fentanyl, a second drug in the state’s three-drug cocktail, has joined the litigation and argued that the Department of Corrections wants to execute Dozier under a cloak of secrecy.

“The state’s argument against disclosure and transparency is ironic considering that the state is subject to the Nevada Public Records Act,” wrote Hikma attorney Josh Reid, the son of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid. The drug makers “and the citizens of Nevada have a substantial interest in knowing how the state intends to carry out the process of killing a human being under a death warrant.”

Attorney Todd Bice, who represents Alvogen, agreed that the public should have full access to the state’s lethal injection protocol.

Evidence presented in the lower court would “foster the public’s overriding interest in transparency by establishing the record from which the truth can be determined,” Bice wrote.

Smith wrote that the state would “suffer prejudice if it is forced to engage in invasive and extensive” efforts to turn over evidence about how the drugs were obtained, arguing that the proceedings would amount to “a wasteful exercise in futility — at the expense of Mr. Dozier and his stated desire to be executed, the victims of his crimes, and the taxpayers.”

Nevada prison lawyers pointed to a failed federal lawsuit filed last week in the execution of Nebraska inmate Carey Dean Moore, which occurred Tuesday.

“So unlike the District Court in this case, the Nebraska federal court rightly realized that this is not simply a ‘business dispute,’” Smith wrote. “It has real-world consequences for Dozier as well as his victims’ families.”

Dozier, who waived his appeals in late 2016, was sentenced to die in 2007 after first-degree murder and robbery convictions in the slaying of Jeremiah Miller. The victim’s torso was found on April 25, 2002, in a suitcase that had been dumped in a trash bin at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Dozier also had a murder conviction in the Arizona slaying of Jasen “Griffin” Greene before he was brought to Nevada to face charges in Miller’s death. Dozier would be the first prisoner executed in Nevada since 2006.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

Crime
Metro Asst. Sheriff Brett Zimmerman on Aug. 8 officer-involved shooting
Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman met with media Monday to discuss the details of the 14th officer-involved shooting of the year. (Madelyn Reese/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
Robbery suspects apprehended
Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a vehicle and foot chase that ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood. The incident began when a person was robbed at gunpoint around 4:45 a.m. near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn. Officers arriving at the scene tried to stop two vehicles. One vehicle escaped but police chased the second into a neighborhood on Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street. Police surrounded the neighborhood and the suspects were apprehended. It looked like one police vehicle was involved in a collision with the suspects' car. One woman suffered an unknown injury and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 01:04
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Two robbers who recently targeted three Las Vegas businesses remained at large Tuesday and police are asking the public to help identify them. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser gives update of officer-involved shooting
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser provides an update about an officer-involved shooting at Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue in the northeast Las Vegas on Thursday. A robbery suspect was shot and killed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LVMPD Looking For Robbery Suspect
The LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section is attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is responsible for committing robberies to businesses in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley during the month of May 2018. The suspect enters the business, threatens the employee with a firearm and demands money from the register. The employee complies and the suspect flees the business.
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead at 2500 block of Ellis St., on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
