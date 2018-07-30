Fentanyl maker joins lawsuit to block Nevada execution plan

A second pharmaceutical company has joined the suit to stop Nevada from using its synthetic opiate, fentanyl, in the state’s execution of two-time murderer Scott Dozier.

Death row inmate Scott Dozier appears before Judge Jennifer Togliatti during a hearing about his execution at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A second pharmaceutical company has joined the suit to stop Nevada from using its synthetic opiate, fentanyl, in the state’s execution of two-time murderer Scott Dozier.

A distric judge on Monday approved the July 24 motion filed by Hikma Pharmaceuticals, allowing it to intervene in court proceedings involving a lawsuit previously filled by Alvogen Inc., which manufactures the sedative midazolam that would have been used in the execution.

The company argues that it would suffer “immediate and irreparable harm” should the execution proceed.

Over objections from state attorney Jordan Smith, Hikma’s attorney Kristen Martini told District Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez that Hikma had submitted letters to the state in 2016 “specifically stating that they could not use Hikma’s products in capital punishment regimes.”

She said both drug companies share “common questions of law and fact” in contentions that Nevada improperly obtained their drugs for the planned lethal injection of Dozier.

Attorneys for the state argued that more litigation would equal a win for the pharmaceutical companies, because at least one of the drugs would expire before a ruling would be heard.

“Hikma’s participation in that court proceeding will not delay anything,” Martini said. “Nothing has happened that would warrant any delay. This is the most efficient way to have everyone’s matters be heard, and not to consume judicial resources unnecessarily.

Dozier, who has said he wants to die, was scheduled to be executed at Ely State Prison on July 11, but Gonzalez put it on hold in favor of Alvogen.

The Nevada Supreme Court on Friday agreed to quickly consider an appeal of the delay, in anticipation of the expiration of one of the three drugs the state wants to use.

State Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s office says it needs a high court ruling by Oct. 19, putting the execution on track for mid-November.

A status check on the civil case before Gonzalez is set for Aug. 6.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.