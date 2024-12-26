Man arrested after Las Vegas police shooting appears in court

A man who was shot at by police and taken into custody after allegedly slashing the tires of a parked patrol car appeared in court Thursday morning.

Donald Eubank makes his initial appearance before a judge behind the glass at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A man who was shot at by police and taken into custody after authorities said he slashed the tires of a parked patrol car appeared in court Thursday morning.

Records show that Donald Eubank, 65, was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges of assault with the use of a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer with a firearm.

Police initially received a call about a “property exchange” in the 3200 block of La Barca Lane Tuesday morning, Metropolitan Police Department Captain Kurt McKenzie previously said in a briefing. The address is located inside of a 55+ mobile home community.

After officers arrived at the home, witnesses reported someone inside with a gun. Police asked the man to surrender, but he did not, McKenzie said.

Instead, the man stepped in and out of the house several times, slashing the tires of a patrol car on one occasion. He also placed a long gun on the porch and eventually stood next to it, appearing to reach for the weapon, McKenzie said.

“Officers attempted to give verbal commands, as well as used less lethal munitions, to deter the subject from reaching the long gun,” McKenzie said. Later in the conference, he added that the low-lethal efforts like bean bag rounds were “ineffective.”

The man continued reaching for the gun, McKenzie said, and an officer fired at him. The man ran inside again before SWAT officers and crisis negotiators arrived.

Officers took the man into custody, and he was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, though he was not struck by gunfire, according to McKenzie. Police said that no officers were injured in the shooting.

The officer who fired at Eubank was identified Thursday as Officer Christian Espinoza, 32, who has been employed with Metro since 2020, according to police. He is assigned to the community policing division.

In court Thursday, Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum said that she was sending Eubank’s case to a different department for his bail hearing as Baucum and Eubank attended high school together.

Espinoza is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the incident, police said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estelleatkinson.bsky.social on Bluesky and @estellelilym on X.