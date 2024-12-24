Police investigate shooting involving officers in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting involving officers on Christmas Eve in the east valley.

Man, 20, arrested in possible road rage shooting in south Las Vegas

Boyfriend accused in death of woman in North Las Vegas

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Historic Westside

Judge sets $1M bail for suspect in alleged road rage shooting

Police are investigating a shooting involving officers on Christmas Eve in the east Las Vegas Valley.

The incident occurred in the 3200 block of La Barca Lane, near East Desert Inn Road and South Nellis Avenue, according to a Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said that no officers have reported injuries at this time.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.