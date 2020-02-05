Man convicted of all counts in Lee’s liquor store murder case

A 26-year-old man was convicted of all counts Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a Las Vegas liquor store clerk during a robbery.

Ray Charles Brown, accused of fatally shooting Lee's Liquor clerk Matthew Christensen, 24, appears in court as the jury resumed deliberations at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday , Feb. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Matthew Christensen (Reggie Christensen)

The shooting of 24-year-old Matthew Christensen inside the back room of a southwest valley Lee’s Discount Liquor store was captured on surveillance video.

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani showed jurors in closing arguments screen shots from the video with, he said, Ray Charles Brown’s “face clearly depicted, killing a man in cold blood. The evidence is uncontroverted and overwhelming.”

In that video, prosecutors said, Brown was seen wearing a white sock over his right hand, covering tattoos, including a red “4.”

Brown was charged with murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, burglary while in possession of a firearm, coercion with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The same panel that convicted Brown also must decide whether he should receive the death penalty or a term in prison.

Last week, jurors watched the surveillance video of the April 2016 robbery and killing and heard a 911 call from Christensen’s then-pregnant co-worker.

Prosecutors said Brown fired multiple shots that struck Christensen, a part-time employee, who had directed his killer away from his co-workers and to the back of the southwest valley store.

Defense attorneys have argued that Brown was not the man in the video who fired six shots into Christensen after he stood with his hands up, telling robbers he could not open the store’s safe.

During closing arguments, defense attorney Josh Tomsheck tried to convince jurors that prosecutors had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Brown was the gunman.

Tomsheck pointed to what he called an “overwhelming lack of evidence” — including no DNA, footprints or fingerprints — and argued that another man was responsible for the killing.

“Ray doesn’t have any proceeds from the robbery, because Ray isn’t the guy in the video,” Tomsheck said. “What if they’re wrong about who is responsible for this crime?”

The second gunman, Lee Dominic Sykes, fired a warning shot before bullets from Brown’s revolver killed Christensen, prosecutors said.

Sykes, 24, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, was sentenced to between 25 and 65 years in prison. He, too, had faced capital punishment before striking a deal with prosecutors.

His older brother, Lee Murray Sykes, 26, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery charges, was sentenced to 15 to 40 years behind bars.

