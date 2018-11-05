Man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed 3 in Las Vegas

A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of DUI resulting in death for causing a December crash that killed three pedestrians.

Daniel Becker appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Becker pleaded guilty to three counts of DUI resulting in death and will be sentenced on Jan. 7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Daniel Becker leaves the courtroom after pleading guilty in his DUI case on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Becker will be sentenced on Jan. 7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Daniel Becker appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Becker pleaded guilty to three counts of DUI resulting in death and will be sentenced on Jan. 7. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of DUI resulting in death for causing a December crash that killed three pedestrians.

The pedestrians — ages 19, 49 and 69 — all died at the scene.

Daniel Becker hit two cars before striking the pedestrians, then hit three more cars, Las Vegas police have said. He injured six people, one critically.

The first crash happened near Eastern and Viking avenues, where Becker rear-ended a Ford Mustang. Becker then continued to drive south on Eastern toward Flamingo Road, where he crashed into the back of another car.

Next, he struck the three pedestrians, who were crossing Eastern in a crosswalk. Then he hit a nearby SUV before barreling into two stopped cars, critically injuring one driver.

Debris struck at least five other cars.

At the time of the crash, Becker had warrants for several minor traffic violations from between 2005 and 2009.

Clark County court records indicate that Becker pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of stolen property in 2005, but police said that locally, he had no other major criminal history.

A sentencing is slated for Jan. 7.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.