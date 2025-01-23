Man sentenced to prison for killing 96-year-old father

Oris Jones had pleaded guilty by mentally ill to a voluntary manslaughter charge for killing his 96-year-old father in July 2020.

A 71-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for killing his 96-year-old father.

In October, Oris Jones pleaded guilty but mentally ill to a charge of voluntary manslaughter against a victim 60 or older. He admitted to killing his father, Richard Jones, during a quarrel on July 30, 2020, at a home near Tropicana Avenue and Durango Drive.

Richard Jones died at Spring Valley Hospital and Medical Center due to strangulation and multiple blunt force injuries to his head and chest.

As part of the guilty plea agreement, Oris Jones agreed to a sentence of six to 15 years in prison. District Judge Tierra Jones followed the recommended sentence during a hearing on Thursday.

Oris Jones did not give a statement to the judge.

In an interview with police, Oris Jones said the fight between him and his father began when Richard Jones “started to ‘chant’ about the devil and not God.” Oris Jones said he grew angrier when his father “began speaking badly about Steve Harvey and bald headed men” while they were watching TV, according to a police report.

Jones was evaluated after his arrest to determine if he understood the court proceedings and could help with his defense. He was found competent in August, and his attorney said his antipsychotic medication helped him retain his competency.

Defense attorney Adam Solinger asked the judge on Thursday to order Jones to continue his current mental health medication while in prison.

