Man accused of killing father in argument found competent

Oris Jones, accused of killing his father, appears in court via videoconference at the Regional ...
Oris Jones, accused of killing his father, appears in court via videoconference at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Judge Christy Craig, left, presides over a videoconference hearing for Oris Jones, right, accus ...
Judge Christy Craig, left, presides over a videoconference hearing for Oris Jones, right, accused of killing his father, at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2024 - 11:39 am
 

A Las Vegas man accused of killing his father in the heat of an argument about the devil and Steve Harvey has been found competent, meaning his court case can move forward.

Oris Jones, 71, was indicted in 2020 on charges of murder of a victim over 60, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm and abuse of an old or vulnerable person resulting in substantial bodily harm or death.

His 96-year-old father, Richard Jones, died at Spring Valley Hospital in July 2020 from what the Clark County coroner’s office attributed to strangulation and blunt force injuries to the head and chest.

During a short hearing Wednesday, District Judge Christy Craig found him competent for his case to proceed to adjudication based on findings from doctors.

Defense attorney Adam Solinger did not contest the finding. He said a change in Jones’ medication is helping him remain competent.

Solinger told a reporter that Jones now receives an antipsychotic medication in injectable form. He declined to disclose Jones’ diagnosis.

According to police, Jones said in an interview that the argument began when his father “started to ‘chant’ about the devil and not God.” Oris Jones said he grew angrier when his father “began speaking badly about Steve Harvey and bald headed men” while they were watching TV, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

He is scheduled to appear before District Judge Tierra Jones on Sept. 5.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

