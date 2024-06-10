Man, woman accused of 2-year-old’s murder being held without bail

Diaja Smith and Jacoby Robinson are being held in custody without bail in connection with the death of a 2-year-old whose body was found in a dumpster last week.

A dumpster and police tape are seen near where 2-year-old Jacoby Robinson Jr. was found on the 1300 block of Lewis Avenue Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Police tape is seen near where 2-year-old Jacoby Robinson Jr. was found on the 1300 block of Lewis Avenue Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

A man and woman accused of murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster last week are being held without bail, court records show.

Diaja Smith, 23, and Jacoby Robinson, 24, are both facing charges of child abuse or neglect and murder with a deadly weapon, court records show. They were arrested in the death of 2-year-old Jacoby Robinson Jr., who was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday evening near Lewis Avenue and South 15th Street.

Officers began searching the area Thursday night, and the boy’s body was found inside a dumpster in the 1300 block of Lewis Avenue at about 1 a.m. Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Jacoby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified Smith as the boy’s mother. Smith and Jacoby Robinson were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, jail records show.

Both Smith and Jacoby Robinson had an initial court appearance on Saturday. Attorneys did not present arguments about the defendants custody status, and a bail hearing is expected to be held at a later date, court records show.

In the meantime, Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore Holly Stoberski ordered the two to be held in custody without bail.

Court records show one prior arrest for both Smith and Jacoby Robinson in Clark County, when both were arrested on April 6, 2023.

Smith faced a battery on a protected person charge that was dismissed by prosecutors. Robinson was arrested and later convicted of a domestic battery misdemeanor charge, and was sentenced to community service and ordered to stay out of trouble, court records show.

The two are set to appear for a court hearing on Tuesday morning in the murder case.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.