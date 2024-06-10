98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

Man, woman accused of 2-year-old’s murder being held without bail

Jacoby Robinson Jr. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jacoby Robinson Jr. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police tape is seen near where 2-year-old Jacoby Robinson Jr. was found on the 1300 block of Le ...
Police tape is seen near where 2-year-old Jacoby Robinson Jr. was found on the 1300 block of Lewis Avenue Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
A dumpster and police tape are seen near where 2-year-old Jacoby Robinson Jr. was found on the ...
A dumpster and police tape are seen near where 2-year-old Jacoby Robinson Jr. was found on the 1300 block of Lewis Avenue Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image
More Stories
Jay L. Bloom at the Las Vegas Mob Experience on Monday Feb. 21, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas ...
‘Defendants were raising funds to steal’: Purported billionaire, associates face lawsuit
Steven Gazlay, who was accused of theft, conspiracy to commit theft and mortgage lending fraud, ...
Prosecutors drop fraud charges against former 311 Boyz member
Judge denies request for evidentiary hearing for murder suspect Robert Telles
Former President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd at a caucus night watch party hosted by the Tru ...
Trump Georgia election interference case halted due to appeal
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2024 - 1:35 pm
 
Updated June 10, 2024 - 1:43 pm

A man and woman accused of murder in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found in a dumpster last week are being held without bail, court records show.

Diaja Smith, 23, and Jacoby Robinson, 24, are both facing charges of child abuse or neglect and murder with a deadly weapon, court records show. They were arrested in the death of 2-year-old Jacoby Robinson Jr., who was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday evening near Lewis Avenue and South 15th Street.

Officers began searching the area Thursday night, and the boy’s body was found inside a dumpster in the 1300 block of Lewis Avenue at about 1 a.m. Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Jacoby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified Smith as the boy’s mother. Smith and Jacoby Robinson were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Friday, jail records show.

Both Smith and Jacoby Robinson had an initial court appearance on Saturday. Attorneys did not present arguments about the defendants custody status, and a bail hearing is expected to be held at a later date, court records show.

In the meantime, Justice of the Peace Pro Tempore Holly Stoberski ordered the two to be held in custody without bail.

Court records show one prior arrest for both Smith and Jacoby Robinson in Clark County, when both were arrested on April 6, 2023.

Smith faced a battery on a protected person charge that was dismissed by prosecutors. Robinson was arrested and later convicted of a domestic battery misdemeanor charge, and was sentenced to community service and ordered to stay out of trouble, court records show.

The two are set to appear for a court hearing on Tuesday morning in the murder case.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Clark County DA says judge is biased, should be removed from all criminal cases
recommend 2
Las Vegas woman, accused of killing boyfriend with car, has bail set at $750K
recommend 3
Man accused of killing estranged wife found incompetent to stand trial
recommend 4
Three attorneys running for spot in Las Vegas Municipal Court
recommend 5
Two public defenders challenge longtime incumbent in Justice Court judicial race
recommend 6
Attorneys face off in two races for seats in Henderson Justice Court