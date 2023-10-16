NFL seeks delay in arguments over league’s dispute with Gruden

The NFL filed paperwork on Monday requesting a delay in the oral arguments scheduled for next month before the Nevada Supreme Court.

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, leaves the courtroom after appearing at a hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gruden sued NFL against leaked email. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The NFL has requested to postpone oral arguments scheduled before the Nevada Supreme Court in the legal fight between the league and former Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

Oral arguments in front of the high court had been scheduled for Nov. 7, but the league filed paperwork on Monday asking the hearing to be postponed until at least January.

Gruden sued the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell in November 2021, arguing that the NFL intentionally leaked derogatory emails he wrote and pressured the Raiders to fire him. The case in front of the Supreme Court deals with with the league’s desire to arbitrate the issue outside of court hearings.

The league has argued that the NFL Constitution requires Gruden to go through an arbitration process that would be moderated by Goodell, another NFL official or an “arbitration service provider.” The NFL has appealed a lower court’s decision that Gruden cannot be compelled to arbitrate the case.

Gruden has argued that he cannot be forced into arbitration in part because his employment agreement with the Raiders has been terminated.

He resigned as the Raiders head coach in October 2021 after The Wall Street Journal and the New York Times published stories about racist, misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ emails he had written.

The NFL has said it did not leak the emails, and has disputed Gruden’s allegation that all of the emails leading to his departure were sent before he became the Raiders’ coach.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.