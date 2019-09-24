North Las Vegas murder suspect’s lawyer withdraws gag order request
A lawyer for a 21-year-old man accused of killing his former girlfriend pulled back Tuesday on his request for a gag order as the case works its way through court.
Giovanni Ruiz was arrested four days after 19-year-old Paula Davis, a UNLV student, was found shot to death inside her family’s van at a North Las Vegas park. Ruiz, a UNLV graduate, faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon.
Defense attorney Gabriel Grasso had filed a motion to prohibit police officers from speaking to the media about the case. But after a discussion with prosecutors, Grasso told North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Chris Lee that he would withdraw the motion.
Detectives found a semi-automatic handgun and a receipt for the weapon hidden inside a suitcase in Ruiz’s home, according to his arrest report. The date on the receipt showed that the gun was purchased two days before Davis was killed Sept. 6.
Police said Ruiz had quarreled with Davis for several days after he refused to come to terms with a breakup.
