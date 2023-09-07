Prosecutors drop domestic violence charges against Aces player Riquna Williams

Prosecutors also filed a Marcum notice on Thursday, meaning a grand jury could still indict Williams in the future.

Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams appears in court at the Regional Justice in Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Williams, who faced felony domestic strangulation, battery and other charges in an alleged attack on her wife, had her case dismissed because the victim stopped communicating with prosecutors. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Prosecutors dismissed a domestic violence case against Aces guard Riquna Williams on Thursday, after her wife failed to appear to testify for a preliminary hearing.

Williams was arrested in August and faced three felony counts of domestic battery by strangulation, assault constituting domestic violence with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor counts of coercion and domestic battery.

Deputy District Attorney Taylor Reeves announced that the case was dismissed on Thursday, but also said prosecutors were filing a Marcum notice, meaning a grand jury could still indict Williams in the future. But it remained unclear if prosecutors would present the case to a grand jury.

“At this time, I don’t know,” Reeves said after Thursday’s court hearing.

Williams’ defense attorney, Brandon Albright, who is also a former domestic violence prosecutor, said he does not believe prosecutors would take the case to a grand jury.

“It’s certainly their prerogative, but there are many, many, many more serious cases that are worth the time of the grand jury and the public and the court system,” Albright told reporters after the hearing Thursday.

Williams’ wife moved to Florida after Williams was arrested, and had recently stopped replying to state employees with the district attorney’s office, Reeves said Thursday. Albright said his investigator had reached Williams’ wife, and learned that she “had no desire to come back to Las Vegas” to testify. The preliminary hearing scheduled Thursday was for Justice of the Peace Amy Wilson to determine if there was enough evidence for Williams to stand trial.

Police arrested Williams after her wife told officers that the basketball player had attacked her, punching and choking her after Williams’ wife said she wanted a break from their relationship, according to Williams’ arrest report.

Shortly after Williams’ arrest, the Aces released a statement indicating she would not be participating in team events. She hasn’t played this season for the Aces after being listed out with a lower back injury.

The Aces did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Williams’ attorney said she hopes to participate in the upcoming playoffs. Her attorney said that she has been in mental health treatment since her arrest, and has been “addressing her issues.”

“She’s trying very hard to become a better person, and more than anything she’s looking forward to rejoining her team,” Albright said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.