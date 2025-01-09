Prosecutors seek death penalty against suspect in 2022 Strip stabbings

Yoni Barrios pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including murder and terrorism in connection with a barrage of stabbings on the Strip in October 2022.

Yoni Barrios, center, listens to an interpreter and his attorney Jeff Maningo, right, during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas grand jury has indicted Barrios on terrorism and murder charges in connection with a barrage of stabbings on the Strip in 2022 that left two people dead and six other people injured. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yoni Barrios, right, listens to an interpreter during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas grand jury has indicted Barrios on terrorism and murder charges in connection with a barrage of stabbings on the Strip in 2022 that left two people dead and six other people injured. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scott Coffee, right, a public defender, representing Yoni Barrios, second left, addresses the court as Barrios listens to an interpreter and his attorney Jeff Maningo, second right, during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas grand jury has indicted Barrios on terrorism and murder charges in connection with a barrage of stabbings on the Strip in 2022 that left two people dead and six other people injured. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yoni Barrios, left, listens to his attorney Jeff Maningo during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas grand jury has indicted Barrios on terrorism and murder charges in connection with a barrage of stabbings on the Strip in 2022 that left two people dead and six other people injured. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Yoni Barrios appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. A Las Vegas grand jury has indicted Barrios on terrorism and murder charges in connection with a barrage of stabbings on the Strip in 2022 that left two people dead and six other people injured. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a man accused of a barrage of stabbings on the Strip in 2022 that left two people dead and six others injured.

Yoni Barrios, 34, was indicted in late December on charges including terrorism and murder in connection with the stabbings on Oct. 6, 2022. Barrios is accused of attacking multiple people, including several women posing as showgirls — killing 30-year-old showgirl impersonator Maris DiGiovanni, of Las Vegas, and 47-year-old Brent Hallett, of Alberta, Canada.

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed a notice of their intent to seek the death penalty against Barrios, who was recently found competent to stand trial after he underwent nearly two years of mental health competency treatment.

Barrios pleaded not guilty to the charges during a court hearing Thursday morning. He faces charges of terrorism, two counts of murder with a deadly weapon, six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to commit an act of terrorism and six counts of battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm with the intent to commit an act of terrorism.

Scott Coffee, Barrios’ public defender, said his client’s mental illness will be a strong mitigating factor if the case makes it to trial.

“The mental illness is a cornerstone to why the death penalty wouldn’t be appropriate,” he said.

The District Court released surveillance video this week showing Barrios attacking the showgirls near a pedestrian bridge and then running down the sidewalk, randomly stabbing people with a large knife. He ran into traffic and toward the Palazzo, where he entered a building and immediately dropped to his knees in front of a security guard.

The surveillance footage showed him briefly running when another employee approached before he was detained by security.

According to an arrest report, Barrios told police that he thought the showgirls were laughing at him and that he began attacking people because he wanted to “let the anger” out. Showgirls who witnessed the attacks have previously disputed that anyone was laughing at Barrios, and said he was not provoked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.