Rapper Blueface pleads guilty in October strip club shooting

Johnathan Porter, who is also known as the rapper Blueface, pleaded guilty Monday in connection with an October shooting outside a strip club and a confrontation with a fan at a casino in May.

Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper known as Blueface, appears in court with his attorney Caitlyn McAmis during a hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. Porter plead guilty in connection with a shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club in October. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The rapper known as Blueface pleaded guilty Monday to a weapons charge in an October shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club, and for a battery charge for kicking a fan at a casino in May, court records show.

Johnathan Jamall Porter, 26, was first arrested in connection with a shooting on Oct. 8 outside the Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club at 6370 Windy Road, near Interstate 15 and Sunset Road. The day after the shooting, a man told police that he was attacked by members of Porter’s entourage outside the strip club, and someone shot at his vehicle as he drove away.

The man, identified in an arrest report as Kentabius Traylor, had what “appeared to be a bullet graze wound to his left hand” when he flagged down officers at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, the report said. Porter initially faced an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting.

During a court hearing last week, Porter waived his right to a preliminary hearing and defense attorney Kristina Wildeveld said he would be pleading guilty. He officially pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony count of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle and a misdemeanor battery charge.

When Porter arrived for a court hearing on June 7, he was arrested again in connection with a confrontation at the Palms.

According to court records, Porter was at the casino on May 29 with an “entourage of other male associates” and his girlfriend, Chrisean Malone, who is also known as Chrisean Rock and who has appeared on a reality TV show with Porter. While at the casino, a woman asked if she could record Porter and Malone, but as she was recording, members of Porter’s entourage began demanding her phone number.

The woman told Malone, who was pregnant, “Congratulations, Bae! I love you,” according to the report. She then pointed to Porter, and said “f— him. I love you,” the report said.

Malone stepped towards the woman and punched her in the face, and Porter snatched the phone from her hand, put it in his pocket and walked away, according to the report. When the woman tried to take her phone back, a member of Porter’s entourage punched her in the face and held the woman down while Porter “kicks her in the chest and/or face,” the report said.

Although prosecutors agreed to drop a robbery charge that Porter faced in connection with the confrontation, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge for striking the woman, court records show.

District Judge Kathleen Delaney also ordered Porter to be released from house arrest on Monday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 2.

Last week, Deputy District Attorney Nick Portz said prosecutors were not opposed to Porter being sentenced to probation. If he is sentenced to probation and successfully completes the probation terms in the case, he will be allowed to withdraw his plea and instead plead guilty to a misdemeanor county of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.