Suspect back in court in reporter’s slaying

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, is schedule to appear in court on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors have accused Telles of fatally stabbing German, 69, in September 2022 over articles the reporter had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official. During a court hearing earlier this month, Telles’ murder trial was postponed after prosecutors argued they want access to information on German’s personal devices, which were seized by police after he was killed.

Telles, acting against the advice of his attorney, had previously pushed for the trial to move forward this month. But defense attorney Robert Draskovich said during a March 12 court hearing that Telles is no longer opposing the prosecutors’ attempts to delay the trial, because information police are providing attorneys about a bribery investigation involving Telles that predates German’s killing.

The Review-Journal has previously reported that police were investigating allegations that Telles orchestrated a house-flipping scheme to profit from property sales handled by the public administrator’s office.

Redacted copies of search warrants released by the Metropolitan Police Department show that investigators seized multiple phones and laptops as part of the investigation.

Telles previously said he wanted the trial to move forward despite not having access to information on German personal devices, because Telles said he did not believe he needed the information for his defense. Telles has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge, and has alleged he was framed for German’s murder.

The Review-Journal entered a lengthy legal fight to prevent officials from searching German’s devices, which culminated in the Nevada Supreme Court ruling in October that the state’s shield law, which protects journalists from forcibly revealing sources, continues to apply to German’s devices after his death.

