Courts

Suspect in attack on judge captured in viral video indicted

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2024 - 11:46 am
 
This screen shot from video shows defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus duri ...
This screen shot from video shows defendant Deobra Redden attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus during a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas District Court)
Deobra Redden, who is accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge, appears in court at the Regional ...
Deobra Redden, who is accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A man accused of attacking a Las Vegas judge in a viral video has been indicted on attempted murder and battery charges.

Prosecutors announced the indictment during a court hearing on Thursday, when District Judge Jerry Wiese ordered 30-year-old Deobra Redden to continue to be held in custody without bail. Redden is currently in prison after he was sentenced in a separate battery case, the same case in which he was seen leaping at District Judge Mary Kay Holthus during a hearing in January.

When Holthus indicated she was not going to sentence Redden to probation, Redden jumped over the defense attorney’s table, ran across the courtroom and launched himself over the judge’s bench, tackling Holthus and slamming her head into a wall, police have said. An attorney, clerk and uniformed officer pulled Redden off Holthus after he allegedly pulled her hair and hit her in the head.

Redden was indicted on charges of attempted murder against a victim 60 or older, battery on a protected person 60 or older, extortion by threat, intimidating a public officer, battery on an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm, willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery on a protected person, battery by a prisoner and an unlawful act regarding bodily fluid.

When Redden was initially arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center, he spit on a correction’s officer’s face and said that he “tried to kill the judge today,” according to his arrest report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

