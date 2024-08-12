98°F
Suspect in Red Rock casino stabbing held without bail

Shayne Sussman, 25, who is suspected of stabbing two Red Rock Resort employees, appears in court Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shayne Sussman, 25, who is suspected of stabbing two Red Rock Resort employees, appears in court Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shayne Sussman, 25, who is suspected of stabbing two Red Rock Resort employees. (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2024 - 1:29 pm
 

The man accused of stabbing two Red Rock Resort employees before a security guard shot him is still held without bail after he appeared in court Monday.

Shayne Sussman, 25, is accused of stabbing one casino worker in the shoulder and back and another in the shoulder and bicep at the Summerlin casino. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on August 3.

Sussman is being held at the Clark County detention center. He faces charges of attempted murder and battery with use of a deadly weapon.

Justice of the Peace Diana Sullivan said Sussman would not have bail set until a bail hearing on next week.

A security officer responding to a report of an assault in the casino lobby found Sussman holding a bloody knife, according to an arrest report.

He appeared to be under the influence and when a security officer asked him to drop the knife, police said, he ran away. Another security guard shot him in the abdomen before he was arrested.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

