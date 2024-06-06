Suspect in reporter’s killing to appear in court again

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is accused of killing Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, is set to appear in court again on Thursday morning.

FILE - Jeff German, host of "Mobbed Up," poses with Planet Hollywood, formerly the Aladdin, in the background on the Strip in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorney Robert Draskovich, left, addresses the court as his client Robert Telles, a former Clark County Public Administrator, who is accused of fatally stabbing investigative reporter Jeff German, looks on during a hearing on Telles' trial resetting and Jeff German's devices at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Robert Telles, the former public official accused of fatally stabbing Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, enters the courtroom for a status check at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, left, charged with murder in the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, talks to a fellow in-custody defendant to appear in court for a hearing in his case at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Telles, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge, is set to go to trial Aug. 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles is set to appear in court again on Thursday, as his murder trial inches closer.

Telles is accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German in September 2022 over articles German had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official. His trial is scheduled for early August.

District Judge Michelle Leavitt is scheduled to hear arguments on a motion Telles filed in April to suppress a search warrant conducted during the investigation.

Telles’ defense attorney, Robert Draskovich, wrote in the motion that the warrant should be discarded because the detective who applied for it used statements “that are false or misleading and omit important clarifying information.”

Draskovich also argued that the detective unreasonably relied on anonymous tips when applying for the warrant.

The motion also argues that Telles is entitled to an evidentiary hearing regarding the search warrant.

German was found fatally stabbed outside his home on Sept. 3, 2022. Prosecutors have pointed to “overwhelming evidence” against Telles, including his DNA found underneath German’s fingernails.

Investigators have also alleged that Telles’ car matched the description of a vehicle driven by the suspect, and that clothing worn by the suspect was found in Telles’ home.

Telles has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and has alleged he was framed for the killing.

Police also seized German’s phone and several other personal devices from his home following his death. The Review-Journal entered a lengthy legal fight to prevent authorities from reviewing the information, which could contain confidential reporting information, and the Nevada Supreme Court ruled in October that the devices are protected by the state’s shield law.

During Telles’ last court hearing in May, the Review-Journal agreed to give prosecutors, police and the defense the majority of data from German’s phone.

